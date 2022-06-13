Dubai: Now, use debit cards to pay for government transactions

Customers will have now to pay Rs21 plus taxes for transactions beyond their monthly permissible limit
Banking in UAE5 months ago
The Dubai Government’s Department of Finance (DoF) said that customers with all government entities can benefit from the development in paying transaction fees with direct debit cards linked to their current or savings bank accounts, through the DubaiPay digital portal.
Last year, DoF cancelled the commission borne by customers when paying government transaction fees from their current and savings bank accounts using their debit cards.
Amounting to Dh3, DoF confirmed the cancellation of commission used to be collected when customers pay the fees associated with the services provided by all Dubai Government entities through DubaiPay portal.
Jamal Hamed Al Marri, Executive Director of the Central Accounts Sector at DoF, said, "DoF is keen to provide all government customers with the best, most convenient and safest smart channels to pay for their transactions.
"We, therefore, have increased to fifteen, the number of banks whose customers can use their debit cards to pay the fees of various government transactions and services, and these debit cards can be used now without commission."
ALSO READ:
Customers will have now to pay Rs21 plus taxes for transactions beyond their monthly permissible limit
Banking in UAE5 months ago
Note was originally released to mark country's Golden Jubilee
Banking in UAE5 months ago
Deutsche Bank will operate from Monday-Friday from January 3
Banking in UAE5 months ago
Measures will facilitate post-Covid recovery of the local economy
Banking in UAE5 months ago
Board endorses criteria governing banks' loan exposure to the real estate sector
Banking in UAE6 months ago
British bank NatWest fined in a case that marked the first time UK financial regulators pursued criminal charges for such violations
Banking in UAE6 months ago
As part of EDB’s strategy, it will also facilitate an investment arm for startups and SMEs as well as business advisory services such as coaching, consulting, mentoring, and market research
Banking in UAE8 months ago
Al Maryah Community Bank, the UAE’s first fully digital bank, has integrated its mobile app with the UAE Pass.
Banking in UAE9 months ago