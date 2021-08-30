Logo
 
HOME >

Back to school in UAE: Free Covid-19 PCR tests for students

Karen Ann Monsy /Abu Dhabi
karen@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 30, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The saliva test is also available in designated healthcare centres and drive-through screening centres


Authorities have announced that Covid-19 PCR tests will be available for school students for free at all government and private screening centres until September 30.

They added that the saliva test is also available in G42 healthcare centres and Seha drive-through screening centres.

Earlier this week, authorities had stated that all private and charter school students in Abu Dhabi must produce a negative result of a nasal PCR or saliva test conducted within 14 days of returning to face-to-face learning.

The rule is applicable regardless of age or vaccination status of students. It also applies to students of determination.

Students must present their valid Emirates ID and specify to the medical staff that they are getting the back-to-school pre-entry test at the testing centre.

author

Karen Ann Monsy

A ‘Dubai child’, Karen has been writing for magazines for close to a decade. She covers trends, community, social issues and human interest features. Whether it’s overcoming disability, breaking stereotypes or simply relating the triumphs of everyday lives, she seeks out those stories that can uplift, encourage and inspire. You can find her favourite work at www.clippings.me/karenannmonsy



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210616&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619283&Ref=AR macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,, macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 