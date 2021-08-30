Back to school in UAE: Free Covid-19 PCR tests for students
The saliva test is also available in designated healthcare centres and drive-through screening centres
Authorities have announced that Covid-19 PCR tests will be available for school students for free at all government and private screening centres until September 30.
They added that the saliva test is also available in G42 healthcare centres and Seha drive-through screening centres.
Earlier this week, authorities had stated that all private and charter school students in Abu Dhabi must produce a negative result of a nasal PCR or saliva test conducted within 14 days of returning to face-to-face learning.
The rule is applicable regardless of age or vaccination status of students. It also applies to students of determination.
Students must present their valid Emirates ID and specify to the medical staff that they are getting the back-to-school pre-entry test at the testing centre.
-
News
UAE: Ajman Crown Prince honours kind cops in...
The officers had invited an Indian family to wait in a police patrol READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 993 cases, 1,501 recoveries, 1 death
More than 74.4 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE announces National Human Rights Institution
The institution aims to promote and protect human rights and... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September...
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month. READ MORE
News
UAE: Rent an apartment in Sharjah for Dh9,000 a year
29 August 2021
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September 2021
30 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
6 votes | 29 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla