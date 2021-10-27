Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will now fly to Moscow

The airline will provide ultra-low fare flights between Abu Dhabi and Moscow

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 5:23 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 5:33 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultra-low-fare national airline, will add its first Russian destination, Moscow, to its route network.

Moscow, the capital city of the world’s largest country is steeped in romanticism, culture and heritage and is a bucket-list destination for people all over the world.

The UAE has long been a popular travel destination for those in Russia, and vice versa. The flight to Moscow will operate daily services, four times a week starting in December on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, ramping up to seven times a week in February. Tickets are on sale on the airline's website and mobile app, with fares starting as low as Dh219.

The Moscow route brings Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to a total of 33 announced flight destinations, since it launched operations in January 2021. The airline has been going from strength to strength after travel restrictions in and out of the UAE’s capital were eased in September 2021.

Moscow is one of the world’s entertainment and cultural hot spots - from staggering architecture, to bustling nightlife, spectacular theatre and art exhibitions to mouth-watering dining experiences, the city has it all and is ready to be explored.

Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi added: “We’re really pleased to announce Moscow as the latest addition to our route network - the travel route between the UAE and Russia has for a long time been popular and we’re looking forward to increasing traffic between the two countries. Our aim has always been to offer an eclectic mix of travel opportunities at affordable prices, as such, we’re now making Moscow more accessible than ever. We will be continuing to add to our network as travel restrictions ease around the world.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is currently flying to several destinations including Alexandria, Almaty, Athens, Baku, Bahrain, Belgrade, Kutaisi, Kyiv, Muscat, Odesa, Sarajevo, Sohag, Tirana, and Yerevan.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

