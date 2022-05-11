Watch: Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan tour Arabian Travel Market 2022

The UAE has made remarkable leaps in the tourism and aviation sectors over the past 50 years, he says

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 3:25 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE is committed to accelerating the development and expansion of the country’s vital sectors during his visit to Arabian Travel Market 2022.

As part of its ambitious development vision, the UAE has made remarkable leaps in the tourism and aviation sectors over the past 50 years, which have enabled the country to transform itself into one of the world’s leading nations in these major industries, he said.

“We are constantly working with our partners to enhance the growth of the tourism and travel sectors at local, regional and international levels. The UAE plays a unique role on the global stage as a country that bridges the markets of the east and the west. Our unique strengths place us in a good position to play an influential role in in opening new horizons of growth for these sectors globally, and create fresh opportunities for the worldwide economy. We are optimistic about the future and confident of our ability to navigate challenges and keep pace with global transformations.”

“Our integrated efforts backed by comprehensive strategic plans have enabled us to tide over the impact of global challenges in the last two years. Hosting the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest World Expo in the history of the event, has further reinforced Dubai’s status as a hub for business, tourism and investment. By bringing together the global tourism and travel community in Dubai, we seek to contribute towards shaping a new future for these sectors. Dubai will continue to harness its capabilities and expertise to identify opportunities to add new value to the global economy.”

ALSO READ:

His Highness’s remarks came as he toured Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022, which is currently being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event, which concludes on Thursday 12 May, features 1,500 exhibitors representing 158 countries, and is set to attract 20,000 visitors. He was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.