Watch: Nuclear-powered sky hotel could house 5,000 guests, stay in air 'for years'

A nuclear-powered hotel of the future has been proposed by Yemeni engineer Hashem Al-Ghaili. This hotel would not only house 5,000 guests, have malls, bars, and restaurants - it would also fly.
Al-Ghaili posted a video to YouTube detailing his proposed plan, and the many amenities and features of his 'sky cruise'. It puts forward unique experiences that can only be had why flying through the sky - such as viewing the Northern Lights up close, and holding conferences as clouds glide past the window.
According to Al-Ghaili, the hotel would be able to run for years without touching the ground. Any cleaning or maintenance would be done above ground.
The machine would also be able to use artificial intelligence to predict turbulence before it happens, and would prevent vibrations with an 'anti-turbulence technology'.
The concept was originally imagined by Tony Holmston and designed by Al-Ghaili. The video has since gone viral, but reactions are mixed.
While some people are in awe of the proposed plan, others are sceptical, with some comments on the video pointing out that the laws of physics would make this plan impractical.
