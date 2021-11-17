Video: Sheikh Hamdan visits Dubai Airshow 2021

The Dubai Crown Prince commended the efforts of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and his team for ensuring the event's success

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Wednesday visited the exhibition area of Dubai Airshow 2021.

The event, which concludes on Thursday, has attracted major industry players in the aviation, defence and aerospace industries.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan wrote: "The incredible growth of Dubai Airshow since its inception in 1989 reflects our ambition to transform Dubai into a global aviation hub. The 2021 edition was the largest ever in its history. I commend the efforts of @HHAhmedBinSaeed and his team to ensure the success of the event."

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During his tour, Sheikh Hamdan visited the stand of UAE company Tawazun’s subsidiary International Golden Group, where he was briefed about its security and defence solutions.

He also visited the stand of Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., where he learned about its FA-50 plane, Surion multi-role utility helicopter, and its Light Attack Helicopter.

Another stop on Sheikh Hamdan's tour was the stand of CAE, a Canadian simulator specialist, where he was briefed about its Bombardier Global 6500 full flight simulator.

The advanced simulator will be available for training in 2023 at the Emirates-CAE Flight Training (ECFT) Centre in Dubai, where it has been deployed for the first time outside North America.

He also visited the Bellwether Industries pavilion, where he learned about the Antelope, an urban vertical take-off and landing vehicle with hidden propellers as well as the Manta Aircraft ANN2, a two-seat model for personal air mobility.

At the outdoor exhibition area of Dubai Airshow, Sheikh Hamdan visited the stands of a number of Russian exhibitors, where he learned about Sukhoi, Irkut, and Aurus planes, including Irkut’s MC-21-310 airplane, and a multi-role utility helicopter, among others.

He also visited the stand of the UAE Airspace Agency, where he was briefed about its latest programmes and initiatives which are part of the ambitious UAE space programme.