Video: Sheikh Hamdan visits Dubai Airshow 2021

Dubai’s flagship carrier also plans to introduce new Business Class product.
Aviation1 day ago
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Wednesday visited the exhibition area of Dubai Airshow 2021.
The event, which concludes on Thursday, has attracted major industry players in the aviation, defence and aerospace industries.
Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan wrote: "The incredible growth of Dubai Airshow since its inception in 1989 reflects our ambition to transform Dubai into a global aviation hub. The 2021 edition was the largest ever in its history. I commend the efforts of @HHAhmedBinSaeed and his team to ensure the success of the event."
Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
During his tour, Sheikh Hamdan visited the stand of UAE company Tawazun’s subsidiary International Golden Group, where he was briefed about its security and defence solutions.
He also visited the stand of Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., where he learned about its FA-50 plane, Surion multi-role utility helicopter, and its Light Attack Helicopter.
Another stop on Sheikh Hamdan's tour was the stand of CAE, a Canadian simulator specialist, where he was briefed about its Bombardier Global 6500 full flight simulator.
The advanced simulator will be available for training in 2023 at the Emirates-CAE Flight Training (ECFT) Centre in Dubai, where it has been deployed for the first time outside North America.
He also visited the Bellwether Industries pavilion, where he learned about the Antelope, an urban vertical take-off and landing vehicle with hidden propellers as well as the Manta Aircraft ANN2, a two-seat model for personal air mobility.
ALSO READ:
At the outdoor exhibition area of Dubai Airshow, Sheikh Hamdan visited the stands of a number of Russian exhibitors, where he learned about Sukhoi, Irkut, and Aurus planes, including Irkut’s MC-21-310 airplane, and a multi-role utility helicopter, among others.
He also visited the stand of the UAE Airspace Agency, where he was briefed about its latest programmes and initiatives which are part of the ambitious UAE space programme.
Dubai’s flagship carrier also plans to introduce new Business Class product.
Aviation1 day ago
Abu Dhabi-based Edge Group’s unit Halcon wins Dh3.2 billion contract from UAE Armed Forces
Aviation2 days ago
The Dubai Ruler was accompanied by top dignitaries during the visit
Aviation2 days ago
Also places order for 2 Boeing 777 Freighters at event.
Aviation2 days ago
Contract involves the supply of its Thunder and Desert Sting range of precision-guided munitions
Aviation2 days ago
Biennial show takes off with Dh137 billion deals on Day 1
Aviation2 days ago
The show offers exceptional opportunity to share path-breaking innovations and technologies and discuss new ideas, Dubai Ruler says
Aviation3 days ago
Airbus stole the show grabbing a deal of 255 aircraft valued at $33 billion
Aviation3 days ago