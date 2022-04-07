Ukraine crisis: Airline suspends non-stop flights to Russia

The British-registered aircraft had taken off with five others as part of a joint outing
Aviation4 days ago
Air India has suspended its twice-weekly Delhi-Moscow non-stop flight with effect from April 1, 2022. Now there is no direct connectivity between India and Russia, sources said.
“Dear fellow citizens. Please note that Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi Moscow-Delhi route. The prospects for the resumption of flights remain uncertain at the moment,” Russian Embassy in India said in a Facebook post.
According to the Air India office, passengers can be refunded for previously purchased tickets for cancelled flights in full.
In connection with the abolition by the Government of India restrictions on international air traffic, it is possible to freely use transit routes to Russia through Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and other available destinations, it said.
