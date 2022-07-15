UK govt gives Heathrow ultimatum to fix flight chaos, staffing issues

Official letter gives chief airport executive until midday to provide assurances to top ministers

By Web Desk Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 11:57 AM Last updated: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 12:10 PM

The head of London's Heathrow Airport has received an ultimatum to provide a plan to fix staffing problems.

The Telegraph reports that John Holland-Kaye has received a letter from the Department for Transport's (DfT) director general for aviation, maritime and security and the chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority.

The letter reportedly gives him until midday on Friday to assure ministers that the airport has enough staff to conduct security checks and help passengers who are people of determination. It also asks that he report back "credible and resilient capacity recovery plan for the next six months."

