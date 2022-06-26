UAE travel: Etihad to resume Abu Dhabi-Beijing flights

Airline to recommence weekly route operations on June 29

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 2:17 PM

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will resume direct passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Beijing from June 29, 2022, becoming the first regular direct international passenger flight to recommence for Beijing, under the latest mandate of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council.

The airline will operate a weekly flight on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the world.

Etihad Airways scheduled service from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai resumed in July 2020 to meet the huge demand of passengers travelling between the UAE and China.

Those wishing to book are advised to visit Etihad.comError! Hyperlink reference not valid. to view their options, and to remain informed on the relevant entry regulations at their end destination. Flights are also available for booking through the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE) or +86 400 8822 050 (Mainland China), or through a local or online travel agency.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group, said: "Etihad Airways is delighted about the resumption of passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Beijing, our second service to resume to China. China has always been an important strategic market for Etihad and the resumption of direct flights between the two capital cities will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the United Arab Emirates."

All passengers travelling on Etihad between Abu Dhabi and China must strictly meet the entry requirements and testing protocols.

Please visit Etihad.com for information on the latest regulations and travel requirements.