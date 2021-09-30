UAE travel: Etihad announces 3 new quarantine-free destinations, fare starts from Dh995

The new agreement will provide Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies with access to Emirates’ content, through Sabre’s global distribution system with immediate effect
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Thursday announced three new quarantine-free destinations for the winter season, which will take the number of destinations it'll be operating to at 70 across 47 countries.
The UAE's national airline will begin flying to Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa on November 25, and the Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar on November 26.
It also announced the launch of a sale on fares to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Zanzibar, valid until midnight on October 6, 2021. Available on a first-come, first-served basis, the traveller can book return fares starting from Dh995 in Economy and Dh3,995 in Business class.
"Johannesburg is an important route on our network and offers vital connectivity to and from the southern African region. On the southern coast, Cape Town is a breathtaking part of the world, with something to offer the most discerning traveller. Likewise, the beautiful island of Zanzibar will complement our network to the Maldives and Seychelles offering more choice for leisure travellers looking to enjoy the glorious Indian ocean," said Tony Douglas, group CEO of Etihad.
"We are also thrilled to offer connectivity for travellers from both countries to visit our home the UAE over the winter months. With the world's greatest show, Expo 2020, opening now there has never been a better time to visit Abu Dhabi and the UAE," he said.
Etihad will operate three times per week flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town.
The airline also requires 100 per cent of its passengers to show a negative PCR test before boarding which protects the inflight environment.
