UAE travel: Airline resumes flights to four cities in Saudi Arabia

Low-cost carrier will provide direct service to these destinations

Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022

The low-cost carrier Air Arabia has announced the resumption of its direct flights between Sharjah and four cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Taif, Al Jouf, Gassim, and Hail, starting April 28, 2022.

Passengers will enjoy flying directly from Sharjah International Airport to these cities, where frequencies will increase during summer.

Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to the four cities in Saudi Arabia by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

