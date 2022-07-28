UAE: Review a book, win 12 free flight tickets for a chance to travel the world

Six winners will receive two tickets each to travel to six countries

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 6:42 PM

A Sharjah-based publisher is encouraging the UAE community to pick up a book and read during the holidays with the launch of 'Sayfak Rewaya’, a summer reading campaign, that will enable six lucky book lovers to travel to six exciting destinations around the world.

Held in partnership with Emirates, Rewayat, an imprint of Kalimat Group that publishes translated and Arabic literary works for adults is providing an opportunity for participants to review books by six select authors whose titles are part of the Rewayat imprint and get a chance to travel across the world.

As part of the six-week campaign, which runs until mid-September, participants can submit a review for a selected Rewayat title and publish it on social media platforms as a video review of the chosen title.

Six winners will receive two tickets each to travel to six countries based on their reviews of the select works published through Rewayat.

The winning review of Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o’s Weep not Child will earn two flight tickets to Kenya; readers of Adam Zagajewski Poetry by poet Adam Zagajewski will win tickets to Poland, while reviewers of Burhan Sönmez’s Labyrinth will fly to Turkey. Prize-winning reviews of Doctor Glas by Hjalmar Soderberg, Orphic Paris by Henry Cole, and If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin will take readers to Sweden, France, and the US, respectively.

Five gift bags of books every week

To further promote the habit of reading, Rewayat is also organising a weekly competition where participants can respond to questions posted on the entity’s Instagram account. Five winners with the right answers will receive a bag of books every week during the competition.

Rewayat's summer campaign is aligned with Sharjah and the UAE's vision to nurture a culture of reading among community members and expand their knowledge.

Competitions are open until mid-September. Winners of flight tickets will be announced at the end of the campaign. For more information visit Rewayat's social media accounts.