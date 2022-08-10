UAE-India travel: IndiGo announces new direct flights

Routes to come into effect September 23

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 12:12 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 4:23 PM

Indian carrier IndiGo has announced new direct flights between Mumbai and Ras Al Khaimah, effective September 22. This will make Ras Al Khaimah the carrier’s 100th destination in its 6E network.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo, said: “We are pleased to announce our entry into the fourth Emirate with Ras Al Khaimah as our 26th international and 100th overall destination. These new flights will cater to the high demand for travel to Ras Al Khaimah, with India being the third largest international source market for the city in 2021, and traffic expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this year.

“The increased connectivity will not only bolster trade but also strengthen sustainable and responsible tourism between the countries.”

These flights are designed to “cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options”.

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation Ras Al Khaimah and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said: “Ras Al Khaimah International Airport’s partnership with IndiGo airlines is a significant step forward in getting back to a normal footing post the pandemic. We welcome them wholeheartedly and we are enthusiastic to address the increased passenger flow from the Indian subcontinent. Ras Al Khaimah’s thriving tourism and industrial sector will benefit from this connectivity and I am confident that this partnership will prove to be an important piece in our ongoing expansion strategy for the airport.”

The CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, Atanasios Titonis, said: “We envisage a huge array of opportunities coming in from the Indian subcontinent with the start of this operation as Mumbai is a major airline hub and it can further connect our passengers to several destinations within India and also other international destinations served by IndiGo.”