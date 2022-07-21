UAE-India flight: Kochi-bound plane diverts to Mumbai after pilot reports 'loss of pressure'

The DGCA has assigned officers to conduct a preliminary investigation

By Web Desk Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 6:17 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 7:22 PM

An Air India aircraft flying from Dubai to Kochi was diverted to Mumbai after the pilot reported "loss of pressure". The pilot managed to land the Boeing 787 flight No. AI-934 safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has tasked two senior officers to investigate the incident.

According to a statement, DGCA said: "An incident of low pressure was reported in Air India Boeing Fleet B787, Flight No. AI- 934 (Dubai-Cochin). The flight was diverted to Mumbai and it landed safely. Two senior officers of O/o DAS WR are assigned the task to carry out a preliminary investigation."

This incident comes to the heel of several such frequent engineering-related glitches that were reported in several Indian airlines.

Last Saturday, an Air India Express aircraft operating from Calicut to Dubai was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed from one of the vents in the forward galley of the flight

A senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 (Calicut-Dubai) was diverted to Muscat as, during Cruise, a burning smell came from one of the vents in the forward galley.

On the same day another Indian flight, a Hyderabad-bound IndiGo airliner from Sharjah, was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi airport after the pilot reported a technical defect.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," IndiGo said in a press release.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have conducted several spot checks and advised that all aircraft at base and transit stations shall be released by certifying staff holding a licence with appropriate authorization by their organization, said officials on Monday, June 18.

The DGCA mentioned that there have been reports of increased engineering-related occurrences in scheduled airlines in recent times. In order to ensure that airlines are adhering to the laid down standards, DGCA has conducted several spot checks in the recent past.

The spot checks carried out by DGCA teams have indicated the improper identification of the cause of a reported defect, increasing trend of minimum equipment list (MEL) releases and non-availability of required certifying staff to cater to multiple scheduled arrivals/ departures in a short interval.