UAE-India flight: Indigo aircraft from Sharjah to Hyderabad diverted to Pakistan

An Indigo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad, India has been diverted to Karachi.
The pilot had reported a technical defect in the aircraft, which is being examined at the airport, according to ANI.
An Indigo spokesperson said to ANI: "After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad."
This is the second Indian flight being diverted to Karachi in the span of two weeks.
Heathrow Airport caps the number of departing passengers at 100,000 a day
