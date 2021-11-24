UAE flights: Dubai Airports to reopen Concourse A after 20 months

Demand for private jets has exponentially grown since the outbreak of the pandemic last year due to the suspension of commercial flights and travel restrictions
Aviation
Dubai Airports reopened Concourse A at Dubai International's Terminal 3 complex on Wednesday afternoon, taking the world's busiest international airport closer to 100 per cent operational capacity.
Flight EK659, which arrived from Male, was Concourse A's first flight since the facility was closed 20 months ago on March 25, 2020 as part of measures taken by the UAE authorities to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Concourse A will be reopened in phases over the coming weeks, helping DXB to maintain service levels while accommodating the rush of seasonal travellers in December and beyond. The world's largest purpose-built facility for the Airbus A380, Concourse A is connected to Terminal 3 by an airport train and has capacity to serve 18 million passengers annually.
The reopening of the facility follows robust growth in passenger traffic at DXB throughout the year and a consistent surge of demand in the final quarter.
