UAE flights: Go First airline launches Sharjah-Srinagar service with Dh288 early bird offer

By Staff Reporter Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 2:55 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 3:09 PM

A private Indian carrier has launched direct international flight and cargo operations between Sharjah and Srinagar on Tuesday night.

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, is the first airline to start direct international flight and cargo operations between Sharjah and Srinagar.

Operated by an Airbus A320neo, the maiden Go First flight G8 4495 departed from Sharjah International Airport in UAE at 11 pm, November 2. The flight arrived at Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar at 6am, November 3. The airline will operate four flights every week between Sharjah and Srinagar.

The inaugural flight was flagged off by Uttam Chand Sewaram, consul visa and community affairs at the Consulate General of India in Dubai and Donald De Souza, director, commercial operations at Sharjah International Airport and several other senior officials.

The introduction of direct flight to Srinagar hopes to boost trade and tourism between UAE and Jammu and Kashmir. Early bird offer passengers can book flights to Srinagar at just Dh288.

The direct flights from Sharjah will offer seamless connections to Srinagar and beyond to Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu, Leh and Mumbai and vice versa.

Kaushik Khona, chief executive officer, Go First said, “Having been in operation here for over 15 years, we at Go First share a special relationship with the region and are committed to its growth. We are delighted to be the first airline to connect UAE with Jammu and Kashmir and it bears testimony to our commitment to the region. We believe that this connectivity will be pivotal in bilateral exchange of trade and tourism between the two regions.”

Go First’s GoHoliday in association with TripFactory has also launched travel packages for travellers to Srinagar starting at Dh1,495.

Nasir Jamal Khan, chief executive officer of Al Naboodah Travel said “Al Naboodah Travel is proud to represent and support the seamless flow of passenger traffic between two important connection points in the Gulf (Dubai and Sharjah) and the Indian sub-continent. The latest service between Sharjah and Srinagar marks an enhanced travel experience for our customers interested in holidays.”