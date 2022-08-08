UAE flights: Airline announces Dh359 tickets to Moscow

The service will operate daily from 3 October

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 4:25 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 8:25 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced on Monday that it will resume its operation to Moscow, Russia. The flights will operate daily from 3 October 2022.

Ticket fares start as low as Dh359.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is operating a network of 34 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi, providing ultra-low fares to a variety of diverse destinations. We support the UAE’s travel and tourism industry by enhancing connectivity both regionally and globally, in line with national regulations and policies.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from either the airline's mobile app or on wizzair.com.

Passengers can also book tickets with WIZZ Flex, allowing them to cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

