UAE flights: Air Arabia launches 5-day sale; return tickets for Dh849

Dubai - To avail the offer, passengers need to book between September 26 and 30, and fly until November 25, 2021, the airline said.

By Web Report

Published: Mon 27 Sep 2021, 3:55 AM

Sharjah-based carrier Air Arabia on Sunday announced a five-day sale for as many as 12 destinations.

To avail the offer, passengers need to book between September 26 and 30, and fly until November 25, 2021, the airline said.

Passengers flying to Yerevan and Tbilisi can book their return tickets for as low as Dh849, while return tickets to Baku will cost Dh949.

Those flying to Istanbul and Beirut can book their return tickets for just Dh999.

Other destinations include Cairo (Dh1,049), Alexandria (Dh1,049), Amman (Dh1,249), Khartoum (Dh1,249), Luxor (Dh1,249), Sohag (Dh1,249), and Assiut (Dh1,249).


