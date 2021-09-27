UAE flights: Air Arabia launches 5-day sale; return tickets for Dh849

The new agreement will provide Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies with access to Emirates’ content, through Sabre’s global distribution system with immediate effect
Aviation3 weeks ago
Sharjah-based carrier Air Arabia on Sunday announced a five-day sale for as many as 12 destinations.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
To avail the offer, passengers need to book between September 26 and 30, and fly until November 25, 2021, the airline said.
Passengers flying to Yerevan and Tbilisi can book their return tickets for as low as Dh849, while return tickets to Baku will cost Dh949.
Those flying to Istanbul and Beirut can book their return tickets for just Dh999.
Other destinations include Cairo (Dh1,049), Alexandria (Dh1,049), Amman (Dh1,249), Khartoum (Dh1,249), Luxor (Dh1,249), Sohag (Dh1,249), and Assiut (Dh1,249).
The new agreement will provide Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies with access to Emirates’ content, through Sabre’s global distribution system with immediate effect
Aviation3 weeks ago
The offer is valid for bookings made from today until October 18, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.
Aviation3 weeks ago
The airline plans to restore 70 per cent of its capacity by the end of the year
Aviation3 weeks ago
In its latest outlook for airline industry financial performance, the global aviation body said net 2020 loss estimates have been revised upward to $137.7 billion from $126.4 billion due to slow recovery and travel restrictions
Aviation3 weeks ago
Both carriers have existing approvals from regulators to operate a joint business until March 2023.
Aviation3 weeks ago
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will also increase frequencies to Alexandria, Belgrade, Kyiv and Tirana.
Aviation3 weeks ago
The symposium is hosting 38 engaging sessions and workshops that will highlight current topics in aviation security
Aviation3 weeks ago
Leonardo expects Boeing to produce at a rate of 10 Dreamliners a month by the end of 2025
Aviation3 weeks ago