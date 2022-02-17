UAE: Flight to Washington flew too low, says report

GCAA probe to focus on cause of shallow climb by Emirates plane

By AP Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 10:55 AM

A long-haul Emirates flight heading to Washington in December failed to properly climb and flew incredibly low and fast over the city-state before later gaining altitude over the sea, investigators acknowledged Thursday.

No one was injured in the December 19 flight, but such low altitudes and high speeds can cause damage to an aircraft and increases the risk of striking a tall building. Tracking data suggests Flight No. EK231 was just 200 feet off the ground at points as it flew over Dubai’s Deira neighbourhood before reaching the Arabian Gulf.

The initial report by the General Civil Aviation Authority said the female pilot flying the Boeing 777 for the nighttime departure had put the plane’s altitude selector to 4,000 feet, which is standard. The pilot also said she followed the instructions of the plane’s onboard computer, the report said.

ALSO READ:

However, the plane flew low and fast. Investigators say they recovered data from the plane, but the cockpit voice recorder had been “overwritten,” without elaborating.

Investigators say their final report will focus on “the root cause of the shallow climb of the aircraft and the crew performance.”

Emirates declined to comment Thursday. The Air Current, a website focused on the aviation industry, first reported on the incident.