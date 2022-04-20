UAE: Etihad denies report about participation in Israel’s flypast ceremony

The new service is the 18th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Wednesday said it was never scheduled to take part in the flypast ceremony in Israel.
The UAE’s national carrier said media reports about its participation in Israel’s flyover ceremony are “inaccurate and baseless”.
According to Israeli media reports, the Israel Air Line Pilots Association had first announced last week that Etihad Airways and its subsidiary Wizz Air Abu Dhabi would take part in Israel’s Independence Day flyday on May 5.
“As the national airline of the UAE, Etihad Airways does not participate in official ceremonies of foreign nations. Etihad can confirm that it is not and was not ever scheduled to participate in a flyover ceremony with Israel. Press reports to the contrary are inaccurate and baseless,” an Etihad Airways spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
