UAE astronauts granted Nasa pin; now ready to work on International Space Station

They have undergone training in performing spacewalks, operating ISS systems, survival

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 1:20 PM Last updated: Sun 8 May 2022, 1:59 PM

Two UAE astronauts are now all set to work onboard the International Space Station (ISS). Hazzaa AlMansoori and Sultan AlNeyadi were granted the Nasa astronaut's pin after completing around 20 months of general training at the Johnson Space Centre.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) tweeted images of the two astronauts beaming with pride as they showed off their badges.

The badges certify that the duo have completed their basic training and are qualified for mission assignments.

Previous videos and posts shared by authorities and the astronauts themselves have shown them undergoing intensive training sessions. They have undergone training in performing spacewalks, operating the ISS systems — including its robotic arm — and survival.

The two other Emirati astronauts — Nora AlMatrooshi and Mohammad AlMulla —are training alongside Nasa's 10-member Astronaut Candidate Class of 2021 at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston.

Hazza AlMansoori haD already been to the ISS back in 2019. He became the first Emirati and Arab to go to the ISS as he spent eight days on board the floating lab.

The UAE had recently announced the launch of a space mission to the ISS that will last for six months. The mission will put the UAE on an elite list of 11 countries that have carried out long-term space missions.

The mission will see the Emirati astronaut join counterparts from the US. The team will be conducting experiments and managing the operations of the station.

They will be welcomed onboard the space station by a team of Russian cosmonauts as well as American and European astronauts. On board the ISS, the Emirati astronaut will conduct a series of complex and advanced experiments and in-depth public outreach and education programmes, requiring a longer stay of 180 days until September 2023.