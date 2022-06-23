UAE airlines, airport share tips to beat rush as summer travel peaks

Suggestions to give passengers enough time to check in bags, clear immigration

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 2:38 PM

As the summer travel season peaks in the UAE, airlines and airports have issued advisories and tips for passengers for a smooth travel experience.

By following these tips, passengers will have enough time to check in their baggage, clear the immigration and also not face any hassle related to documents and requirements for the travel destination.

Below are the tips issued by Emirates, flydubai, Etihad Airways and Dubai Airports for passengers:

Be aware of the latest travel regulations for your destination

Keep all the necessary documents before leaving for the airport

For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates at DXB

Passengers using Terminal 1 of DXB should arrive no earlier than three hours before the flight

Use online check-in to save time

Travellers using Terminal 3 of DXB can use Emirate's early and self-service check-in facilities

Try to weigh luggage at home

Use Dubai Metro to and from the DXB airport

Friends/families should use Dubai airport’s designated car parks to receive guests

Passengers are advised to use Etihad’s ‘Get Verified to Fly’ for faster clearance

From June 30 till July 31, Etihad passengers can check in between 24 hours to 4 hours before their flight at the Skypark building

Passengers can use the home check-in service of airlines

Etihad to relocate check-in for Economy class on selected flights

Passengers should check their baggage allowance before travel

