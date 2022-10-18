UAE airline ties up with Armani Casa for business class services

The Italian luxury brand will offer world-class amenities in the business class of Etihad Airways

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 8:26 PM

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced a new partnership with Italian luxury brand Armani Casa to offer world-class amenities on the national airline’s business class.

Tony Douglas, group CEO, Etihad Airways, said the partnership marked a new chapter in the airline’s journey.

“This is an incredible partnership. They are world famous for an eye for details and incredible touch for details,” he said.

Fabrice Gouffran, group division director, Armani Casa, Armani Hotels, travel retail, said it was the group’s first-ever experience into aviation.

“I hope you will enjoy flying in an elevated business class experience,” he noted and pointed out that customers can see the change “very soon”.