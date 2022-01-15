Travel update: Turkish Airlines will not require PCR tests on some flights

Etihad became the national carrier and the home airline in 2003, which was a catalyst for rapid growth and paved the way for several expansions
Aviation1 week ago
Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said on Twitter that the carrier will not require PCR tests on domestic flights.
Turkey will no longer require unvaccinated individuals to take a PCR test for Covid-19 before using planes, buses or other transportation, or before attending events such as concerts, plays or movies, the state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Saturday.
Citing the interior ministry, Anadolu said unvaccinated civil servants, private-sector employees and school personnel will also not be required to take a PCR test.
ALSO READ:
Etihad became the national carrier and the home airline in 2003, which was a catalyst for rapid growth and paved the way for several expansions
Aviation1 week ago
The newly announced list, which will come into effect from January 3, has 71 countries.
Aviation1 week ago
US court approves plan to slash up to $2 billion in debt and obtain additional capital
Aviation2 weeks ago
Over 1,500 flights cancelled due to staffing issues
Aviation2 weeks ago
The Indian government signed the share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for the sale of national carrier for Rs 18,000 crore on Oct 25
Aviation2 weeks ago
At least 5,700 flights have been cancelled worldwide over the long Christmas weekend
Aviation2 weeks ago
New strain takes a toll on flight crew numbers during busy holiday travel season
Aviation3 weeks ago
The restrictions will come into effect from December 25
Aviation3 weeks ago