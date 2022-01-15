Travel update: Turkish Airlines will not require PCR tests on some flights

Turkey lifts testing requirements for unvaccinated in certain areas

By Reuters Published: Sat 15 Jan 2022, 5:58 PM

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said on Twitter that the carrier will not require PCR tests on domestic flights.

Turkey will no longer require unvaccinated individuals to take a PCR test for Covid-19 before using planes, buses or other transportation, or before attending events such as concerts, plays or movies, the state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Saturday.

Citing the interior ministry, Anadolu said unvaccinated civil servants, private-sector employees and school personnel will also not be required to take a PCR test.

ALSO READ: