Toyota India announces death of vice chairman Kirloskar

He was a fourth-generation member of the 1888-launched Kirloskar Group, which manufactures pumps, engines, compressors and related products

By Agencies Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 8:04 AM

Vikram S Kirloskar, the Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64, as per an ANI report.

"We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022," a company statement informed about the demise.

"At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respects can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm," the statement added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the cause of death, but the Mint newspaper said Kirloskar, a big name in India's automotive industry, suffered a heart attack.

Vikram S Kirloskar was a fourth-generation member of the Kirloskar Group, which started in 1888, and manufactures pumps, engines, compressors and related products.

He was the President of the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) during 2019-20.

