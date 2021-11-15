Sheikh Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow exhibition

Boeing executives expressed the company’s commitment to support aerospace industry growth in the Middle East region and confidence in a market recovery leading into the Dubai Airshow
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured the Dubai Airshow exhibition area on Monday, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces also accompanied the Dubai Ruler on the tour.
Sheikh Mohammed started his visit by viewing Russia’s fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-75. He then went to the Airbus pavilion where he was briefed about the company’s new aircraft and services. The Dubai Ruler also viewed Boeing's 777X9 wide-body aircraft.
He also visited Emirates’ display of its four-class configured A380. The aircraft features the airline’s recently introduced Premium Economy Class cabin, in addition to revamped interiors and enhancements across all cabins. Emirates is also displaying its Cirrus SR 22 and Embraer Phenom 100 training aircraft, utilised by the Emirates Flight Training Academy.
Sheikh Mohammed also visited the Strata Manufacturing stand, a local company owned by Mubadala. He then went to UAE-based EDGE Group's stand. The company is one of the top 25 military suppliers in the world that develops disruptive defence solutions.
The Dubai Ruler along with top dignitaries attended the aerobatic displays at the Dubai Airshow.
Boeing executives expressed the company’s commitment to support aerospace industry growth in the Middle East region and confidence in a market recovery leading into the Dubai Airshow
