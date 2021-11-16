Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Dubai Airshow, meets Russian minister

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Denis Manturov discussed issues of mutual concern

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday toured several pavilions at the Dubai Airshow and met the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade.

Sheikh Mohamed received Denis Manturov and discussed ways of harnessing potential opportunities for expanding cooperation in economic, trade and advanced industries sectors within the framework of the joint strategic partnership.

The two leaders also exchanged views on an array of issues of mutual concern.

During his visit to the pavilions, Sheikh Mohamed viewed the latest innovations and technologies in the aviation industry and talked to exhibitors about their advanced products and systems on display.

Dubai Airshow, the largest event of its kind in the aviation industry, is being staged at the Dubai World Central until November 18.