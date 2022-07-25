Qatar Airways ramps up travel packages for FIFA fans

Investment fund 777 Partners ordered up to 66 of the passenger aircrafts
Qatar Airways is ramping up their all-inclusive FIFA World Cup travel packages for fans.
The additional packages will include match tickets, flights and accommodation throughout the course of the tournament.
These travel packages provide fans guaranteed tickets to experience matches in person. The airline originally launched these packages in September 2021, and since then, demand has increased exponentially as the FIFA start date edges closer.
Fans can purchase match tickets, flights, and accommodation through a single dedicated platform by visiting: qatarairways.com/FIFA2022. However, they can only avail of this service if they are members of the Qatar Airways Privilege Club. It is possible to register for a membership online and then proceed to the booking. The online system allows fans to reserve seats and accommodation according to their preferences.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held across eight stadiums in Qatar, all designed with the symbols of Arabian culture.
