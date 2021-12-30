Peak travel alert at Dubai Airports: Only passengers with tickets will be allowed in terminals

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 10:48 AM

In line with Emirates and Dubai International's health precautions and to ensure the safety of the general public, only passengers with valid tickets will be allowed into the terminal.

As the year draws to a close, a high volume of passengers are expected to surge through Dubai International to meet their travel plans for the New Year celebrations and the holiday season. With nearly 1 million travellers departing and arriving into Dubai, the peak travel period which starts today will last through 10 January 2022.

UAE citizens and residents, as well as international travellers travelling from Dubai to Emirates' global network throughout the busy period are encouraged to follow the airline's guidelines for a smoother, and hassle-free travel journey.

Early check-in options

Emirates' customers may check in as early as 24 hours before their flight departure using the 32 self-service bag drop machines and 16 check-in kiosks available at Terminal 3, or at Emirates' check-in desks. Passengers travelling to the US can check in 12 hours before departure at Emirates' check-in desks.

Located adjacent to Terminal 3 car park area in Zone C, passengers can also use the car park check-in facility from 24 hours and up to six hours prior to departure. With zero parking charges for using the drop-off lane adjacent to this facility, customers who get dropped off at Terminal 3 Departures Car Park will have an even easier and more convenient check-in option to make their airport journey smoother.

Customers using the self-service kiosk will receive their boarding passes on the spot, but must still complete their immigration formalities no later than 60 minutes before their flight departure.

Passengers also have the convenient option to check in online up to 48 hours and until 90 minutes before their flight departure, through Emirates' official website or the mobile app, and download digital boarding passes on their mobile phones for select destinations.

Same day check-in tips

To avoid the rush of the holidays and New Year's Eve, Emirates urges passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to their flight departure, and ensure they have all the required documents for their destination.

To further expedite their airport experience, customers can utilise Emirates' biometric path in Terminal 3 for a smoother and contactless journey from specific check-in desks, Emirates dedicated lounges and boarding gates. Without any document checks or queuing, passengers can use the biometric path for a fast and efficient process to complete their immigration formalities and board their flights.

Customers who check in less than 60 minutes before departure will not be accepted for travel.

Once checked in, passengers are advised to ensure they arrive to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before the flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. Emirates will not be able to accept passengers reporting late to the boarding gate for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule and to avoid the impact on operations.