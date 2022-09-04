Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Nepal 7 minutes after take-off

He is positive that aviation sector will service 400 million passengers annually in 7-10 years
A passenger aircraft en route to the mountainous district of Mustang made an emergency landing at Pokhara airport minutes after take-off on Sunday, airport officials confirmed.
"The aircraft operated by Summit Air, a private flight service provider in Nepal made an emergency landing at around 8am (NST) due to a technical glitch," Devraj Chalise, Information Officer at Pokhara airport told ANI.
"The plane was returned to Pokhara Airport due to a technical problem in the engine. It returned back to the airport within seven minutes after it was airborne. The pilot reported some issues in the indication and made the landing with the help of a single engine. Investigation over the issue is underway," Chalise added.
As per the officer, the plane was back on the runway at 8.06am (NST). There were 18 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft.
Earlier in May, the passenger aircraft of Tara Air had crashed into the mountainous terrain killing all people on board. The aircraft went off the radar on May 30 with 22 people on board and was found in pieces a day later.
