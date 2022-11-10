Passenger plane hit by stray bullet while landing in Beirut

No injuries reported onboard aircraft that was flying from Jordan to the Lebanese capital

Reuters file photo

By Reuters Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 6:37 PM

A Middle East Airlines (MEA) passenger plane bound from Jordan to Beirut was hit by a stray bullet while landing in Beirut on Thursday, with no injuries reported, MEA Chairman Mohamad El-Hout told Reuters.

Hout said that seven to eight stationary planes are hit by stray bullets shot from areas neighbouring Beirut airport each year, but Wednesday's incident was the first time it had happened while a plane was moving.