Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, Satys sign agreement

Both organisation will collaborate to launch paint shop facility at Dubai South

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH, and Frederic Seguy, business development deputy-director at Satys, attended the signing ceremony. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 4:39 PM

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry, signed an agreement with the French group specialised in aircraft sealing and painting Satys to develop a paint hangar at MBRAH that spreads across 33,000 square feet with the latest technology.

Both the parties signed the deal on the sidelines of the MRO Middle East, the exhibition that brings the commercial aviation aftermarket under one roof and taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Construction of the new hangar will commence this year and is expected to conclude by third quarter of 2023. Once complete, Satys will provide private jets and narrow-body aircraft painting.

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said this partnership confirms the recovery of the aviation sector and the high demand for general aviation services.

“It also underlines our position in attracting the top global players in the aviation sector to establish their presence in the emirate and operate in an integrated, economic environment, where they can connect with international markets. We will spare no effort to solidify and cement Dubai’s position on the world aviation map,” he said.

Christophe Cador, CEO of Satys, said this new partnership with MBRAH will enable “us to expand our existing global presence from the 13 countries we currently operate from”.

“We are pleased to provide our extensive and unique services to customers from across the region and then limit ferry flights and the impact on the environmental footprint,” he said.

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries.

Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.

