Look: Sheikh Mohammed checks out Emirates' premium economy cabin class seat

The seat is 19.5 inches, with a 40 inch roomy pitch and a generous recline

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 4:46 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai visited the Emirates stand at Arabian Travel Market and saw the airline’s latest product, Premium Economy.

The seat is spacious at 19.5 inches, with a 40 inch roomy pitch and a generous recline. The seat has rounded off soft leather finishings, 6-way adjustable headrests, a footrest and luxurious wood panelling.

The Emirates stand is located in Hall 3 stand ME3210 at ATM.

ALSO READ: