Look: Gaming lounge with big screens opens at Dubai airport

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 6:33 PM

Have you ever had to wait for a flight for so long that you wished you could just play your favourite video game right at the airport? That wish was just granted — as the region's first airport gaming lounge concept recently opened at Dubai International (DXB).

Called Game Space, the lounge features 40 game stations, each of which boast 50-inch screens and side-by-side seating for either solo or multi-player gaming.

It is located in the heart of DXB Family Zone at B Gates in Terminal 3.

Offering both PCs and consoles, the array of gaming options provides something for all guests. Key hardware for 20 of the 40 gaming stations will be provided by Republic of Gamers (ROG).

With 20 leading game titles available — including Fortnite, League of Legends, Gran Turismo 7, Crash Bandicoot and more — there are options to suit every taste and preference.

Passengers travelling to the region for football action will have plenty of opportunities to continue their footie fix with top soccer games on hand to keep them immersed in the ‘glorious game’.

Game Space will be open 24/7. Food and drink options are also available, making it the perfect place to unwind.

Access to the lounge is available to all travellers for a fee. Priority Pass, the world's largest independent airport lounge and experiences programme, will also provide game time for their members. Other card memberships will soon be available.

“We are excited to work with Dubai Airports to deliver an innovative new gaming experience for travellers at the world’s leading hub,” said Errol McGlothan, co-director at Game Space. “We know that gaming is incredibly popular in the region and Game Space will allow travellers to change their waiting time at the airport into their gaming time.