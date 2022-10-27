Look: Dubai airport opens its first co-working space for travellers

From meeting rooms to pods for private calls, the new lounge at DXB is designed to create an uninterrupted work environment for passengers

Photos by Shihab

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 7:21 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 8:34 PM

Now, those travelling for work and business can enjoy a special lounge at Dubai International Airport (DXB) — and it has everything they need to stay productive even while waiting for their flights.

DXB's first co-working space, called Their Patio, opened on Thursday at Terminal 3, near Gate 3 of the arrivals section.

“Without stepping outside the airport, a passenger can start getting some business done and manage some administrative issues — even finalise deals," said Mei Mei Song, global brand director and product transformation of Plaza Premium Group, the company that established the lounge.

The lounge consists of various facilities that are designed to create an uninterrupted working environment for business travellers. These include:

>> Meeting rooms

>> Private call rooms

>> Shared offices

There are also visa processing desks, a typing centre and counters where services can be booked.

“The lounge is designed to give guests, whether they are travelling on business or leisure or group, an option of stepping outside the airport hassle, enjoying a moment in an open-air space, finalising their duties in a peaceful atmosphere, and getting all the services they need in one place,” Song added.

Lounge fees

With an area of 523sqm, the facility can host 398 travellers per day. Those who wish to use the lounge can do so at a cost of Dh130 for two hours and Dh145 for 3 hours.

Esaad card holders and people with Smart Travellers Membership can avail of a 20 per cent discount.

“With this opening, we aim to build a community of global and frequent travellers who will not only use the airport to travel but view it as an ideal workspace," said Okan Küfeci, senior vice-president for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, at Plaza Premium Group.

Eugene Barry, executive vice-president ofcCommercials at Dubai Airports, added: "Together with our service and business partners, we are focused on expanding guest experience at all stages of their journey."

