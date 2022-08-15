London Heathrow Airport to extend limit on flights till October

Minister says govt reviewing bilateral agreements to increase airline seats
London's Heathrow Airport said on Monday it would extend the cap on flight departures to October 29 as it looks to support more "reliable and resilient" passenger journeys.
Heathrow, which capped the number of departures in July to cope with disruptions, said that airport continues to see sustained operational improvements and that the cap could be lifted earlier if resource levels improved.
"Since the cap was introduced, passenger journeys have improved with fewer last-minute cancellations, better punctuality and shorter wait times for bags," Heathrow said in a statement.
