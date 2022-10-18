Lights, 'laddoos': How Diwali will be celebrated onboard Emirates flights

Passengers travelling during the festive season will have a host of delicious treats to choose from including dal kachori, samosas, gulab jamun and jalebis

Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 12:43 PM

Evoking the joyful and prosperous spirit of Diwali, Emirates will celebrate the Hindu festival of light onboard flights to and from India, from October 23 to 28. Diwali delicacies will be served in all classes and select lounges.

The airline celebrates many multicultural occasions onboard from Eid to Christmas, Thanksgiving to Lunar New Year. To honour Diwali, customers travelling to and from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and Mumbai will be treated to a selection of sumptuous Diwali sweets and desserts.

Economy class passengers will savour an indulgent treat of traditional motichoor laddoos with their hot breakfast. Motichoor laddoos are one of the most popular sweets enjoyed across India in different sizes, colours, and compositions. Deliciously plump flour balls are deep fried and simmered in a sweet blend of cardamom and saffron, to become juicy bitesize laddoos.

First and Business Class passengers will also be offered an elegant mixed nut tribooj, garnished with glimmering edible silver leaf. The rich treat is made with milk and spices, with delicately flavoured nuts like cashews and pistachios added to enhance its flavour.

In the First and Business Class Lounges in Dubai, flavoursome Diwali delights like dal kachori and vegetable samosas will be served. These have a deliciously crisp and flaky crust, accompanied by an aromatic tamarind or mint chutney. Motichoor laddoos will be available alongside angoori rabdi, a fragrant dessert made with creamy cheese, sweetened with saffron-infused milk.

Even further afield, in the Emirates Lounge in Cape Town, where there is a considerable Indian diaspora, travellers can feast on nankhatai - Indian shortbread cookies made with flour, sugar, and butter, gulab jamun - decadent dough balls soaked with cardamom, rose water and saffron syrup, world famous jalebi - spiral shaped sweets made with flour and yogurt, and the irresistible barfi, a signature Indian milk-based melt-in-the-mouth fudge.

Passengers can also get into the festive spirit by choosing from hundreds of classic Bollywood movies in the world-class ice entertainment library. Before a flight, passengers can browse and pre-select these movies or TV shows on the Emirates app, which can then be synced to ice from the moment of boarding.

