Jet Airways takes to skies after three years for test flight

The airline is currently in the process of relaunching operations under a new promoter

Reuters

By PTI Published: Thu 5 May 2022, 11:21 PM Last updated: Thu 5 May 2022, 11:35 PM

Jet Airways conducted its test flight to and from the Hyderabad airport on Thursday in a step towards obtaining the air operator certificate.

Once India's biggest private carrier, Jet had stopped flying in April 2019 after facing a massive financial crunch. It is currently in the process of relaunching operations under its new promoters Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.

On Thursday, the airline’s CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said on Twitter that the test flight’s operation was a very emotional moment “for all the wonderful folks who have been working hard to get Jet back in the skies”.

"Today, May 5, our 29th birthday, Jet Airways flew again! An emotional day for all of us who have been waiting, working, and praying for this day, as well as for Jet's loyal customers who can't wait for Jet to commence operations again," Jet Airways tweeted.