IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after smoke detected in aircraft

Pilots of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kolkata asked Kolkata ATC for priority landing after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area.
Kolkata Air traffic Control (ATC) alerted the airport fire brigade for a safe landing for IndiGo flight 6E-2513.
According to IndiGo, all the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed by the pilots before landing.
"The pilots followed their SOPs and prioritised the landing at Kolkata. Post-arrival necessary inspections were carried out. The warning was confirmed as spurious. Necessary rectifications on the detection system are in progress," IndiGo said in a statement.
According to aviation sources, IndiGo pilots declared 'May Day' today due to smoke in the cargo hold area of the Kolkata-bound plane.
"The pilots of the plane declared 'May Day' after a smoke warning in the cargo hold area was later cancelled and landed safely at the airport and it was a fake warning," DGCA official told ANI.
May Day is a distress call used to signal a life-threatening emergency, usually on a ship or aircraft.
IndiGo operating an Airbus (VT-IJA) from Delhi to Kolkata experienced a false cargo smoke warning before landing, all passengers are safe and there are no reports of any passenger injuries.
