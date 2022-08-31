India's SpiceJet CFO resigns as losses widen

Artemis programme aims to land first woman, person of colour on Earth's only satellite
India's low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Taneja had resigned amid widening losses and a series of mid-air incidents.
The company reported a loss of Rs7.84 billion ($98.61 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of Rs7.31 billion a year earlier.
The company had also reported a loss Rs4.85 billion for the quarter ended March, which the company said was delayed due to a cyber security attack.
SpiceJet said it would raise funds up to $200 million. Some banks have raised concerns about loans to the carrier.
Civil Aviation authority to conduct "random checks" across country
It achieved the milestone despite significant capacity reduction due to 45-day closure of its northern runway
The partnership aims to improve passenger experience
Boom CEO Blake Scholl insists his company’s plane will be different when it debuts in 2029, with tickets costing about $4,000 to $5,000 to fly from New York to London in about three and one-half hours
The new direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Milan Bergamo Airport with four weekly flights starting from December 7, 2022
The schedule will commence on October 3, 2022
Hub initially capped the number of departures in July to cope with disruptions