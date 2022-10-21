India's air safety watchdog lifts restrictions on SpiceJet

Airline to operate at full capacity starting October 30

By Reuters Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 4:24 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 5:11 PM

India's air safety watchdog has lifted its restrictions on budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd's operations and will allow the airline to operate at full capacity from October 30, Reuters partner ANI said in a tweet on Friday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had halved the airline's approved fleet in July this year for a period of eight weeks, citing safety concerns. The restriction was extended till October 29.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the company had no immediate comment.