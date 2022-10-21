India's air safety watchdog lifts restrictions on SpiceJet

Passengers travelling during the festive season will have a host of delicious treats to choose from including dal kachori, samosas, gulab jamun and jalebis
India's air safety watchdog has lifted its restrictions on budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd's operations and will allow the airline to operate at full capacity from October 30, Reuters partner ANI said in a tweet on Friday.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had halved the airline's approved fleet in July this year for a period of eight weeks, citing safety concerns. The restriction was extended till October 29.
A SpiceJet spokesperson said the company had no immediate comment.
Passengers travelling during the festive season will have a host of delicious treats to choose from including dal kachori, samosas, gulab jamun and jalebis
Legal disputes over safety of the passenger jets, which reportedly have damage to its painted surface and anti-lightning system
The busy period kicks off from October 14 onwards as schools break for mid-term holidays
86 people were onboard as pilots detected problems while in cockpit; DGCA orders detailed probe into incident
Operations to start February 4, 2023 from Terminal 3, DXB
The announcement comes as the country scraps its daily arrival cap and lifts Covid-19 testing protocols for inbound travel
The new twice-weekly service departed for the first time last night, and will be operated using a two-class Boeing 777
This warning came after 5.8 million passengers passed through the airport during September, which is 15% below levels seen in 2019