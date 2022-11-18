Indian airline to cut employee salaries by 50%, send staff members on leave

New measures to impact company's current workforce of 250 employees

Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022

The beleaguered Indian airline Jet Airways, which was taken over by Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), and received its revalidated Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in May is in a spot of trouble again.

JKC has slashed salaries of some employees by up to 50 per cent. Some members of the staff have also been asked to go on leave without pay from December 1.

According to a report, the airline operator has implemented the measures to conserve finances. There is also a pending issue over some unpaid dues.

The new measures is said to impact the airline's current workforce of 250 employees.