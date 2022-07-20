India: Two Go First flights grounded, another delayed

One aircraft reported engine trouble mid-air, say officials

By Web Desk Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 8:28 AM

Two Go First Airbus A320neo planes were grounded due to engine snags on Tuesday, with another being delayed due to an animal on the runway.

According to the Times of India, officials from India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi after they found problems with engine number 2. Go First's Srinagar-Delhi flight also returned to Srinagar after discovering the same engine problem mid-air.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said "We are investigating and in the meanwhile, both these aircraft are being grounded and shall fly only when cleared by DGCA."

Also on Tuesday, another Go First flight was delayed after not being cleared for take-off due to a stray dog on the runway.

The DGCA had said on Monday that spot-checks found several planes were being cleared for take-off by an insufficient number of aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs).

The authority has now directed airlines to deploy qualified AME personnel, directing them to comply by July 28.

The order noted that several existing AME staff were improperly identifying the "cause of a reported defect."

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA over the last three days.

"Passenger safety is paramount. Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated & course-corrected," he said.