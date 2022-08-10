India to remove fare caps imposed on airlines from Aug 31

Ministry of Civil Aviation lifts restrictions on all ticket prices from Wednesday

By Reuters Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 3:31 PM

India will remove the fare caps it imposed on domestic airlines in 2020 during the pandemic on August 31, the country's Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday, lifting restrictions on ticket prices.

The government, in a rare move, had regulated fares by imposing a minimum and maximum band based on the flight's duration to prevent ticket prices from spiking due to pent-up demand arising from an easing of restrictions on air travel.

