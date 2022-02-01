India to build 16 new airports in five states of central India: Minister

Jyotiraditya Scindia says airports will be built in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra

Indian Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. — File photo

By ANI Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 1:34 AM

Indian Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, said that 16 new airports will be built in five states of central India.

These five states include Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

“An airport will be built at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. Airports will also be built in Ambikapur, Bilaspur and Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. Nine airports will be built in Uttar Pradesh, one in Rajasthan, and two in Maharashtra. National Highways of 100,000km will be widened under the PM-Gati Shakti,” he said.

Scindia also said that only 74 airports were built in the last 70 years, now 66 more airports have become functional in the last seven years and India has a total of 140 airports as of date.

Addressing the PM-Gati Shakti Conference, Scindia said: “The success of the scheme will catalyse the multi-model connectivity in the country, leading to realising the vision of $5 trillion economy. Gati Shakti initiative will not only help in bringing more investment in the country but also help create great employment.”

He said that many countries of the world including South Asian countries have focused on investment in the infrastructure sector in the last 70 years and all of them have become developed countries now.