India: Restriction on SpiceJet extended till October

Earlier it was announced that the airline had asked 80 of its pilots to go on leave without pay

By Agencies Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 3:12 PM

India's air safety watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said it was extending a restriction on Indian budget carrier SpiceJet's flight departures until October 29.

The airline will be allowed to fly only 50 per cent of scheduled departures until then, according to Reuters

In July, SpiceJet announced that its fleet size would be cut in half after the DGCA asked the carrier to explain the numerous safety incidents that happened in May and June.

On Tuesday it was announced that the airline had asked 80 of its pilots to go on leave without pay as a 'temporary measure' to 'rationalise the pilot strength vis-à-vis the aircraft fleet.'

