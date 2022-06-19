India: IndiGo flight to Delhi returns safely to Guwahati after bird hit

After two SpiceJet incidents, third airline mishap reported in a single day

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 10:17 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 10:18 PM

An IndiGo aircraft had to return to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport in Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday after the plane suffered a bird hit.

In a statement, IndiGo said that the Delhi-bound Airbus A320 neo (6E 6394) from Guwahati returned to Guwahati airport due to a suspected bird hit after the takeoff. All passengers were accommodated on another flight to Delhi, and the aircraft was inspected for technical damages.

According to a media report, engine number 1 got damaged by a bird hit when it was cruising at an altitude of 1,600 feet. The engine was immediately shut down, and the plane returned to Guwahati airport.

Earlier today, two SpiceJet aircraft suffered from technical glitches.

A SpiceJet palne made an emergency landing at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, Patna, after locals noticed a fire in the Delhi-bound flight's engine and informed district and airport officials.

All 185 people on board were safely deboarded. SpiceJet issued an official statement on their social media handles, tweeting that the malfunction occurred after a bird hit Engine 1 and damaged three fan blades.

In another case, a Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight had to make an emergency landing after cabin pressure onboard dropped.

Crew onboard Q400 aircraft SG-2962 noticed the cabin pressure differential was not building up along with the rise in cabin altitude on takeoff from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

