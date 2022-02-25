India-Dubai travel: UAE residents don’t need GDRFA/ICA approval

India and Pakistan retain their position as top destinations for DXB by passenger volume.
Aviation3 days ago
UAE residents travelling from any destination in India to Dubai don’t need pre-travel approvals from GDRFA/ICA, Air India Express has announced.
In its simplified guidelines for travel from India to Dubai, the airline told passengers: “Please be informed that the UAE residents no longer require GDRFA/ICA approval for travel to Dubai airports.”
Rapid PCR test requirement has been withdrawn but passengers do need a negative test result with 48-hour validity before departure.
ALSO READ:
“Guests should present a valid negative Covid-19 test certificate that should be based on a molecular diagnostic test intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid for SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA, that is issued within the valid time frame, namely, 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample, which will only be accepted from the authorised labs that generate a QR code.”
After arrival at Dubai International Airport, passengers need to self-quarantine until they get a negative test result.
“Undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Dubai and self-quarantine until a negative result is released to the guest. In the event the guest is tested positive, then such guest shall follow the guidelines issued by the relevant health authority,” the airline added.
The new guidelines are applicable on operations carried out by both Air India and Air India Express.
India and Pakistan retain their position as top destinations for DXB by passenger volume.
Aviation3 days ago
The Emirati embassy last week had asked its citizens to 'postpone travel to Ukraine at the present time'
Aviation4 days ago
In his letter to the board members of IndiGo, Gangwal said that he was open to the idea of returning to the company as a board member sometime in the future
Aviation1 week ago
Musk appears to lose out in space art race with record-breaking artwork by American sculptor Jeffrey Koons
Aviation1 week ago
Through the strategic partnership the airline will also explore opportunities to align its schedules from key source markets in the Emirates network to its gateways in Saudi Arabia
Aviation1 week ago
An animated video shows what the 7,000km journey would look like
Aviation1 week ago
GCAA probe to focus on cause of shallow climb by Emirates plane
Aviation1 week ago
Procedures differ for vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers to and from the capital
Aviation1 week ago