India-Dubai travel: UAE residents don’t need GDRFA/ICA approval

Rapid PCR test requirement has been withdrawn but passengers do need a negative test result with 48-hour validity before departure

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 6:26 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 6:54 PM

UAE residents travelling from any destination in India to Dubai don’t need pre-travel approvals from GDRFA/ICA, Air India Express has announced.

In its simplified guidelines for travel from India to Dubai, the airline told passengers: “Please be informed that the UAE residents no longer require GDRFA/ICA approval for travel to Dubai airports.”

Rapid PCR test requirement has been withdrawn but passengers do need a negative test result with 48-hour validity before departure.

“Guests should present a valid negative Covid-19 test certificate that should be based on a molecular diagnostic test intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid for SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA, that is issued within the valid time frame, namely, 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample, which will only be accepted from the authorised labs that generate a QR code.”

After arrival at Dubai International Airport, passengers need to self-quarantine until they get a negative test result.

“Undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Dubai and self-quarantine until a negative result is released to the guest. In the event the guest is tested positive, then such guest shall follow the guidelines issued by the relevant health authority,” the airline added.

The new guidelines are applicable on operations carried out by both Air India and Air India Express.