India: 3 flights diverted, 40 delayed at Delhi airport due to heavy rains

25 departures and 15 arrivals were delayed due to bad weather

Delhi Airport. Photo: Twitter

By PTI Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 4:11 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 4:14 PM

At least three flights were diverted and 40 services were delayed at Delhi airport due to heavy rains that lashed the city on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

At least 25 flight departures and 15 flight arrivals were delayed due to bad weather on Wednesday, they said.

Vistara said on Twitter that its two Mumbai-Delhi flights were diverted to other cities -- one to Jaipur and another to Indore -- due to heavy rains in Delhi.

Sources said at least three flights, including the aforementioned two of Vistara, were diverted to other cities from the Delhi airport.

Delhi airport's operator DIAL did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter.

